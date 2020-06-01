A Country in Crisis: 17 News Town Hall

It’s been a tulmultuous week across the nation as protesters rally against the death of George Floyd.

Tonight on 17 News at 6 p.m., we’re holding a town hall to discuss the issue at hand with our community leaders.

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, NAACP Bakersfield President Patrick Jackson and CSUB Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Vernon Harper will join 17’s Alex Fisher for a discussion on recent events.

If you have questions for our panel, record your question and email it to 17news@kget.com.