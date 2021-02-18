A community in mourning: 1 year after the Porterville Library fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Live to leave legacy. Die to fulfill destiny. These are the words Ramon Figueroa, remembers his son living by.

The Porterville community gathered Thursday to honor the legacy of Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who died one year ago today fighting a destructive library fire.

“I just knew we had to do something, we couldn’t just let it pass by,” cyclist Natalie Godines said.

This seemed to be the general consensus of the town on this somber anniversary.

“I just can’t believe it’s been a year,” said Godines. “My heart hurts for his babies and his family, and Patrick’s family too, and his brothers at the department.”

Cycling groups, running groups, local businesses and fire departments rallied together with the families to honor the men.

“We will stand for them, when you are tired and your feet can not physically move, I will walk with you and walk the way and help you get to the end,” said Porterville resident, Rosemary Rodriguez. “And so, we are just here as a team, we are all a community of unity.”

The families say the outpour of support has been amazing but it doesn’t make the loss any easier.

“I will always look at him as my baby, and as everyone else looks at him, Captain 71 Ray Figueroa, the hero, he’s always been my hero since the day he was born,” said his mother, Anna Moreno.

The family hopes to celebrate a formal memorial after the pandemic passes.

“Their memory not be forgotten, we hope that, that will prevent another incident like that from happening, and other families having to go through what we’re going through,” said Captain Figueroa’s father, Ramon Figueroa.

View the entire memorial service below: