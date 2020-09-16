A closer look at Carlton Lennon, one of seven candidates for Delano City Council

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – Seven people are running for three open seats on the Delano City Council.

Carlton Lennon is one of them. His family has been in Delano for 80 years. He’s worked on Delano’s City Pension Committee for the past five years and he’s Senior Vice President of Investment at One Stop Financial.

In his free time, he volunteers as a coach in multiple sports for local teenagers. He has two daughters and sons and cares about creating a safer environment for them to grow up in.

“I have roots in delano I understand its history I understand why it is the way it is today,” Lennon said. “Im not an outsider coming into delano trying to build a name or build prestige. I truly want to make delano a better city. A better city that has a better future.”

If elected council member, Carlton’s top five priorities are infrastructure, safety, healthcare, education, and COVID 19. He describes himself as a guy with high energy who’s focused on seizing the moment. He’s also writing a book about managing finances for a better future.