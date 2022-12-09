It’s a happy day for a family in Bakersfield. They got a Christmas surprise that lit up not only their living room but the joy and wonder on all of their kids’ faces.

For some the holiday season can be tough especially when you live on a tight budget and it can be even tougher when you have kids and you want to give them a holiday to enjoy. That’s where one family got a special surprise, a tree and all its fixings, including wrapped presents too.

“The Open Door Network has partnered with SunPower by Sun Solar to create a very special Christmas holiday for one of our families who’s in our aftercare program,” said Lauren Skidmore, CEO of the Open Door Network. “These are families who have been in our shelter and now have their own home to celebrate Christmas this holiday season.”

From the moment SunPower and the Open Door Network arrived, things were already in motion. The kids had no idea.

“You could see the little uncertainty of the children looking out the door,” said Chad Logsdon, Vice President of Sales at SunPower by Sun Solar. “But as we brought in the tree followed with some presents and decorations, it brought smiles, it brought hope. Really what it does for us that we’re able to give, it just brought reassurance that we are in a great place and we’re a part of something bigger than we could even imagine.”

“Usually they enter the holiday season unsure about where they’re going to get Christmas gifts,” said Skidmore. “They don’t know if they’re going to be able to have a Christmas for their family.”

The kids helped decorate the tree and place the wrapped gifts underneath the tree, making their new home a little bit cozier this Christmas.

“When you just give a little it means a whole lot for the people that are being given to,” said Logsdon. “The Open Door Network just puts smiles on our face and every people that are involved on this.”