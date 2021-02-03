A chicken in every yard? Not in R-1 zoning, Bakersfield City Council declares, rescinding backyard hen ordinance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Back in September the Bakersfield City Council voted to allow local residents to raise hens in their backyards — a step many California cities have taken. Wednesday night, the council rescinded the chicken ordinance by a 4-3 vote — the same vote by which it was originally enacted.

Advocates for backyard layers had been ecstatic four and a half months ago when the City Council voted 4-3 to allow residents to keep chickens in their backyards — and some of those supporters acquired birds and chicken coops even before the ordinance formally went into effect.

Well, not so fast.

An organization called the Citizens for the Preservation of R-1 Zones filed suit less than a month later claiming the city violated the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, and demanded that the city stop the new ordinance from becoming law.

In response the council voted unanimously to delay implementation of the ordinance pending further study.

Wednesday night came the reckoning. The city might have kept the ordinance in place, allowed people to keep chickens in most residential settings, kill off the ordinance — or put it off for further study still.

They voted to kill it off entirely.

Two of the four council members who cast yes votes in that 4-3 September decision, Jacquie Sullivan and Willie Rivera, are no longer on the city council, and although Rivera’s replacement, Eric Arias, supported the ordinance, Sullivan’s neighbor and replacement, Patty Gray, whom she had enthusiastically endorsed, did not.

Council members Chris Parlier, Ken Weir and Bruce Freeman cast the other votes against the ordinance; Andrae Gonzales and Bob Smith, as before, were in favor of allowing backyard hens.

Bill Descary, a former Bakersfield city treasurer, said the ordinance came up short in several respects.

“The ordinance is way too lax in terms of setbacks — four hens 10 feet from a residence or six hens 15 feet from a residence,” he said. “We’re relying on Code Enforcement to enforce this ordinance and they’re short three positions due to budget constraints. The city is not in a position to take this on at this time.”

Jennifer Clayton said such concerns are overplayed. She said her birds are quiet and clean and helpful contributors to her household.

“The group that’s opposing this is the minority,” she said, “and if the city council is willing to listen to the minority because they threaten to greenmail the city, then what say do their constituents really have in matters that matter to us?”

Many California cities have similar hen ordinances on the books, and at least 19 of them filed notices of exemption from CEQA guidelines because backyard chickens, those cities determined, don’t fall under the CEQA umbrella. They aren’t projects that would cause “a direct physical change in the environment.”

But are those cities’ circumstances the same as Bakersfield’s? For now, no..