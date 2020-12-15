A challenging weekend for local firefighters; county sees more than 25 fires in 3 days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It was a hot weekend for local firefighters. City and county crews were dispatched to dozens of fires all over Kern. Those fires cost families their homes and local business owners, their livelihoods. The Rea family was sound asleep as this fire engulfed their home on Franklin Avenue in East Bakersfield. It started just before 3am on Saturday. It awakened their neighbors, but not them.

“By the time I ran from my house over to that door,” said their neighbor Keith Petty. “The whole awning was under flames.”

Keith Petty lives across the street and is friends with the family.

“I beat on the door to see if anyone knew it was on fire, no one responded,” Petty said. “Broke that first window to yell into the house and still never heard anything.”

He then went to the back of the house to bang on the back door. Finally – he saw Sabrina, her grandfather, Art, and her friend, David, running out of the house.

“The house had already filled with smoke you could tell that art was struggling to move at all,” Petty said.

Sabrina realized her 7-year-old son was still inside and quickly ran back into the smoke filled house to save him.

“I had only stepped a few feet into the house and the oxygen had been sucked out of my lungs,” Petty said.

Everyone survived but they lost all their belongings. And the Rea family aren’t the only ones who suffered tragic loss. County fire says there was an unusual number of fires this weekend.

“The weekend as a whole, there was a lot of activity,” said Andrew Freeborn from Kern County Fire. “Not just from those large scale incidents.”

They sent crews to a total of more than 20 fires on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That’s not including the eight within the city limits of Bakersfield.

“You have to be able to statically adjust to the dynamic needs throughout your community and that was something certainly a challenge for this weekend.”

Two fires downtown left local businesses in a devastated wreck. The first burned Tina Marie’s Cafe – a local restaurant that had served the community for over 17 years. The second engulfed two more local businesses and almost spread to the Buena Vista Museum.

“Now there may be less wild fires that we’re responding to but you’re getting in the time of year that people are heating their homes,” Freeborn said. “They’re using candles so it’s a different kind of emergency that we’re responding to.”

Another fire was on south union avenue just across the street from the municipal airport. County and city fire departments have not yet determined the cause any of these fires. The Rea family has a Go Fund Me set up to recover from the fire.