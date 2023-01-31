BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A building destroyed by a fire is being reconstructed with the city’s help. It’s the start of the city’s mission to clean up the streets and fix vacant buildings to rebuild Bakersfield.

“It’s a new day for this building and it’s a new story,” said Ward Two Councilmember Andrae Gonzales.

The building is located in the Westchester area. According to Gonzales, since this property caught fire in 2019, it has been cited multiple times by code enforcement and has become an attractive property for squatters. A reoccurring problem happening at other vacant, damaged or destroyed buildings in his ward.

“These blighted properties have an effect on the whole neighborhood, have a deleterious effect on the whole neighborhood, they bring down the morale, and sometimes even the property value of surrounding properties, and property owners get frustrated with having to deal with the effects of having to deal with a property that has become a chronic nuisance,” said Gonzales.

The Bakersfield Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit, responded to more than 650 calls last year and 33 this month throughout the city. Battalion Chief Bryce Patterson shares there are multiple reasons the fires happen.

“We see domestic violence as a part of it, individuals trying to getting revenge on their significant other, but what our data is showing is our biggest contribution to our fires are our homeless individuals here in town,” said Patterson.

However, this building is the first of many in the city’s plan to take action and will eventually become a building of new housing units.

“We have a number of properties on our list […] as we’re now in 2023, we need to be far more aggressive, far more proactive, and do work far more effectively and efficiently so we can address those number of properties throughout the city of Bakersfield,” said Gonzales.