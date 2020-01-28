Bloody scene remains in Central Bakersfield home after homeless man allegedly sexually abuses woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A bloody scene remains in a carport in Central Bakersfield where police say a homeless man viciously attacked and sexually assaulted a woman.

Pamela Keller was at work when police arrested the man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her neighborhood. When she came home she says she found blood smeared across her carport.

“It was all over the wall, and it was very upsetting,” said Keller. “I took the hose and I tried to wash it off and there is still some.”

Keller lives alone in the quiet neighborhood just north of 24th Street in Central Bakersfield.

She’s lived in the area for almost two years. Keller says homelessness is a big problem in the alleyway behind her home.

“I feel very unsafe and I feel sorry for my neighbors that we have this alleyway that is harmful to all of us,” said Keller.

She often comes home to find transients sleeping, smoking and even using her carport as a public bathroom.

“I’m scared, I don’t want to be here,” said Keller.

On Friday afternoon, Keller says she came home to a familiar sight.

“When I took the trash out that afternoon I said ‘oh the carport is a mess, I guess the homeless people came here and used the carport as a bathroom,” said Keller. “I thought it was just defecation. So, I said ‘I’m tired, I’ll clean it up later.”

Sunday morning, Keller was informed by her neighbor a homeless woman had been sexually assaulted by a homeless man in her carport.

Bakersfield police confirmed a woman had been sexually assaulted in the area on Friday afternoon. They said the woman was transported to the hospital and treated for her injuries. Angel Hermosillo-Rivera, 35, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on various sexual assault charges. He’s due in court Tuesday.

“I want to leave,” said Keller. “I want to move. I don’t want to live here. I don’t feel protected. I don’t feel safe because it’s right here.”

By our count, this is the third sexual arrest involving a homeless individual in Bakersfield since July.

Right after my interview with Keller, her landlord arrived and put up a fence to help keep trespassers out of her property.