A Blessing for Beatrice Bryant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It was a reunion one local family thought wouldn't happen, but thanks to a local credit union a dying grandmother was reunited with her beloved granddaughter one more time.

Strata Credit Union, formerly known as Kern Federal Credit Union, decided to grant 70 wishes in our community to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the business.

This is wish number 8.

"I'm so excited," said Latesha James.

Latesha James sat anxiously waiting for the woman who raised her, her grandmother Beatrice Bryant.

"She's 91. She's raised 13 of her own and she raised me also from birth and she is the strongest person I know," James said.

"She's going to be so happy to see Tesha because she always asks us about her and she wonders how she's doing and, 'oh when will I see her again,'" said Robin Hartney, Latesha Jame's aunt.

James hasn't see her grandmother in about 10 years.

"Excitement, nervous, I'm going to try not to cry," James said.

Last week she arrived at Meadows Field, waiting to spend a week with her "Big Mama."

"There's going to be tears," James said.

Sure enough, there were tears.

It was a reunion that almost didn't happen.

Big Mama's kidneys are failing.

She was released from the hospital and is in hospice care.

James lives in South Carolina and couldn't afford the trip home.

"The family was really concerned that Latesha and Beatrice weren't able to see each other one more time before Beatrice passed on so when we saw that wish we said we had to grant it," said Brandon Ivie, CEO of Strata Credit Union.

It was a complete surprise, Big Mama had no idea.

"Oh it's wonderful," said Beatrice Bryant, 91, also known as Big Mama.

A final wish of a dying woman granted.

"It's going to be a good week, a very good week," Bryant said.

Strata Credit Union has 62 wishes left to grant.

