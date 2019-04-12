Local News

A Blessing for Beatrice Bryant

Local credit union grants dying woman's wish

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It was a reunion one local family thought wouldn't happen, but thanks to a local credit union a dying grandmother was reunited with her beloved granddaughter one more time. 

Strata Credit Union, formerly known as Kern Federal Credit Union, decided to grant 70 wishes in our community to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the business. 

This is wish number 8.

"I'm so excited," said Latesha James.

Latesha James sat anxiously waiting for the woman who raised her, her grandmother Beatrice Bryant. 

"She's 91.  She's raised 13 of her own and she raised me also from birth and she is the strongest person I know," James said. 

"She's going to be so happy to see Tesha because she always asks us about her and she wonders how she's doing and, 'oh when will I see her again,'" said Robin Hartney, Latesha Jame's aunt.

James hasn't see her grandmother in about 10 years. 

"Excitement, nervous, I'm going to try not to cry," James said. 

Last week she arrived at Meadows Field, waiting to spend a week with her "Big Mama."

"There's going to be tears," James said.  

Sure enough, there were tears. 

It was a reunion that almost didn't happen. 

Big Mama's kidneys are failing. 

She was released from the hospital and is in hospice care. 

James lives in South Carolina and couldn't afford the trip home.  

"The family was really concerned that Latesha and Beatrice weren't able to see each other one more time before Beatrice passed on so when we saw that wish we said we had to grant it," said Brandon Ivie, CEO of Strata Credit Union. 

It was a complete surprise, Big Mama had no idea.

"Oh it's wonderful," said Beatrice Bryant, 91, also known as Big Mama. 

A final wish of a dying woman granted. 

"It's going to be a good week, a very good week," Bryant said. 

Strata Credit Union has 62 wishes left to grant. 

  Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

