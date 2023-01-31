

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”

Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling.

This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s second consecutive episode, where she has a chance to not only win the $10,000 grand prize but also to join the ranks as a “Master Mind,” something that has never happened in the three-season history of the show.

If she wins, she will be invited back to play as an expert on the Thursday episode.

Gerhold’s shot at becoming a “Master Mind” will air Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the Game Show Network.