BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re starting to think about taking down your Christmas decor, and you don’t want to haul your Christmas tree to the dump, the Boy Scouts are ready to help.

Through Jan. 7, Troop 712 will pick up and recycle your tree for a small donation of $15.

It’s a tradition that has spanned some 15 years, with the money going toward a great cause for local scouts.

“Every year, we’ll go to summer camp, which is like 500, 600 or 700 dollars every summer, and then we’ll go to places like the national jamboree,” said Tyler Dunn, a scout with Troop 712. “So every 4 years, we’ll go to West Virginia, and it’s a big jamboree full of boy scouts, but those are expensive, and we need to raise money by doing things like this.”

If you’d like your tree to be recycled, you can call Troop 712 at 343-5160, and leave your address and a time for pick-up.