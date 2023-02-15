Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) – Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church is the oldest Baptist church in Kern County, marking 137 years in the county.

The church has moved buildings and had different leadership throughout the years, but one thing remains the same, the church’s dedication to spreading the word of God.

The church was founded in 1886 and started in a different building further up from where it is today after being destroyed by the earthquake. Moving the church to purchase this building on California Avenue in 1954.

“They bought this property here for 10 dollars of gold,” said Pastor of the church Rev. Hiawatha T. Calhoun.

More than 130 years later since the beginning of the original church, Calhoun shares that you can still feel the history in the room.

“When people come through the door, they feel that love, they feel that warmth, that’s what keeps us going,” said Calhoun.

Historically, Black churches have served as a focal point for African Americans. A place for creating individual, systemic and political change within the black community. Serving as a basin of hope when things were tough. With the help of the voices in the pulpit, preaching the words in the bible.

“They didn’t let hate or discrimination get in their way, they preached love for one another, and that’s why we’re able to sustain up to this time,” said Calhoun.

Calhoun became one of those preachers after he took over the church in 1983 at the age of 35.

“I was the youngest pastor to head with a young family. Most of my deacons and trustees were in their 50s […] something had to be in me that these men showed support love for me, and I showed love for them,” said Calhoun.

The church is updated for the times of today but even includes older details to remind the congregation of its deep history. Including a wall for the quote backbones of the church that pillared it throughout its years.

For anyone with questions about if Mt. Zion is going anywhere, Calhoun shares that “as long as God says so we’ll be here.”