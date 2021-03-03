Two people injured during suspected DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Two people were injured during a suspected DUI crash in Southwest Bakersfield Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Bakersfield police responded to a crash on Stockdale Highway and Montclair Street. Police say a driver made a left turn through a red light into oncoming traffic and was struck by another car.

Two people sustained only minor injuries, despite one of the occupants being pinned inside the car.

Police believe both drivers were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash but no arrests have been made.