BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a runaway at-risk teenage girl.

According to a release by the BPD, Jazell Paredez, 16, was last seen on Feb. 3 in the 10800 block of Vista Del Rancho Drive and has a medical condition and no history of running away.

The BPD describes the runaway teen as standing 5 feet and an inch tall, weighing 109 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. She is also described as wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this matter is advised to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.