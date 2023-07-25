BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve heard warnings like keep hydrated and avoid outdoor activities, but what happens when that overwhelming heat is inside your workplace?

It was on a hot Monday morning when Kern County Fire Department responded to the 99 Cents Only Store located on Olive Drive for medical aid. An employee said her co-worker suffered heat exhaustion after the air conditioning stopped working, leaving the store without cooling for almost 4 months.

An employee of the business next door said she saw it coming after she went in the store herself and couldn’t stand the heat for more than a minute.

“They’re miserable in there, it’s so hot,” said Leticia Valles, who works at the Grocery Outlet. “I’m not surprised with how hot it is in there. I don’t know how anybody could work an entire shift in that heat. It’s really hot, it makes their job very difficult to do.”

17 News reached out several times to the 99 Cents Only Stores headquarters in the City of Commerce, but did not hear back.

Although there is no official regulation on temperatures for inside workers in California, workplace injury lawyer Beatriz Trejo says employees have rights.

“If someone has suffered some sort of injury at work, if it’s related to work, any kind of injury including heat, they are entitled to worker’s compensation benefits which would include temporary disability for the time that they’re unable to work, permanent disability for any long lasting effects, and also medical treatment,” Trejo said.

Trejo reminds employees to watch out for the signs of heat illnesses, including feeling confused, feeling very thirsty or passing out. She says it is important to report any heat-related illnesses to the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as Cal OSHA.

OSHA said there have been no reports of illnesses associated with the Olive Drive 99 Cents Only Store.

An employee of that location told 17 News that they are not allowed to speak to the media.