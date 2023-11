BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 99 Cent Only Stores are offering turkeys at a great price on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Officials say a whole frozen turkey will be available for 99 cents on Nov. 15 to the first 50 customers.

There are eight 99 Cent Only Stores in Kern County.

According to the 99 Cent Only Store’s website, they also offer all the Thanksgiving sides for those looking to save this Thanksgiving holiday.

