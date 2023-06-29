BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A stop by Dolls by Marie is like a step back in time.

You’re greeted by owner Marie Wyman, 94, as well as: Sugar-britches, Bunny, Hillary and Cami, just to name a few.

Each one of these delicate dolls takes about six weeks to make.

“First you have a mold, and I have over 200 of them,” Wyman says.

“If I want to make a doll I go in there and I get the doll mold, the head, the body, the legs and the arms. All of those molds for one doll. And you pour it. I pour mine in porcelain. Porcelain has a feel to it.”

Then Wyman paints their dainty features and sews their ensemble, from elaborate gowns to bonnets. She started making dolls 50 years ago and fell in love with the process and the history. Porcelain dolls were popular in the 1800s and early-1900s.

Many of Wyman’s creations are replicas of antique dolls. Through the years she’s made hundreds and won awards.

“Sugar britches, I am past 200 on that. I sign, date and number all my dolls. It’s an age-old art and it comes and goes. I’ll have to stop it for awhile. But I’ll sell doll parts and I’ll repair dolls. I’ll help other people,” Wyman says.

A few years ago Wyman moved her shop from downtown Tehachapi to her property on Highline Road. Since then, customers aren’t as frequent.

Besides that, the art of doll-making isn’t as appreciated as it once was Wyman says. People now prefer vinyl.

Wyman still lives for the moment when she finds someone who appreciates the artistry and antiquity of the dolls.

“Usually if I find that they love the doll, I’ll pick it up and put it in their arms and then, it’s sold.”

Wyman says she will run her shop until she dies. You can visit the shop at 17635 Highline Road and is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.