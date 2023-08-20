BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 90-year-old woman has gone missing Sunday night in east Bakersfield after walking away from her residence and sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to locate her.

Sammye Jelletich, 90, was reported missing near Bakersfield Country Club after leaving her home the night of Aug. 20., says Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Jelletich was last seen around 5:15 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Jelletich weighs about 115 pounds and measures 5-foot, 7-inches. She has short, blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing light green pants and colored shoes.

Anyone with information please contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 and reference case number 2023-00094257.