LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Nine people were rescued from the Kern River by Search and Rescue teams on Saturday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said deputies from Kern Valley were dispatched to a Search and Rescue call near Highway 178 at about 3:20 p.m., west of the Elizabeth Norris Road off ramp. Upon arrival to the scene, crews found that nine people, including three juveniles aboard a raft, were stuck in the rapids and could not break free.

KCFD swift water rescue crews were called to assist with the rescue, KCSO said.

SAR crews were able to rescue all nine people and bring them back to shore. No injuries have been reported.