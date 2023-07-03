BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has welcomed a handful of new recruits to their ranks.

Nine recruits were sworn in as Bakersfield City Firefighters during a ceremony at Bakersfield College. The group completed 20 weeks of training in the academy before graduation.

Kevin Albertson, Deputy Fire Chief, told KGET about the growth the new recruits experienced.

“They’ve received training on structural firefighting, wildland firefighting, rescue, swift water rescue, medical aids, all kinds of stuff,” Albertson told KGET.

Congratulations to all new Bakersfield firefighters.