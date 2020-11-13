9 men indicted on federal charges of meth distribution in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says nine men have been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges alleging conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Kern County.

The federal grand jury returned three indictments against the nine men Thursday, according to federal prosecutors.

One indictment charged Miguel Zuniga Arteaga, 41, of Delano; Vicente Salvador Arenas-Garcia, 36, of Bakersfield and four others for conspiracy to distribute meth from August 2017 and November 2020 in Kern County. Investigators were able to seize over 44 pounds of meth, seven firearms and nearly $260,000 in drug money, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Arteaga was also charged in a second indictment along with 36-year-old Rene Zepeda Felix of Bakersfield. According to federal authorities, court documents allege Arteaga and Felix conspired to distribute meth in Kern County in 2017.

A third indictment charged two Mexican nationals for conspiracy to distribute meth in Kern County between November 2017 and June 2018.

If convicted, all nine face maximum sentences of life in prison and $10 million in fines, according to prosecutors.