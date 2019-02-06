Kern County Animal Services says 9 huskies are available for adoption

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Animal Services says it was hit with its own polar vortex this week.

The shelter says they have nine (9!) huskies that will be up for adoption.

The shelter shared photos of the pups on Facebook on Monday.

Six can be adopted immediately while the other three will be ready in the next few days.

If you're interested in adoption you can visit the shelter at 868-7100 or visit the shelter at 3951 Frutivale Ave.