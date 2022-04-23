BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Honor Run at Hart Park benefiting the children of fallen deputies.

The event was the first one since 2018. Organizers say this year’s event was dedicated to fallen Deputy Phillip Campas who was killed during a standoff in Wasco last July.

“The citizens have been very supportive. They always have been the 20 years I’ve been here,” Retired Kern County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Marvin Gomez said.

Event organizers said the money raised from Saturday’s event helps provide scholarships and more, for children who have lost parents in the line of duty.