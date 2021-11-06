8th Annual ‘Campout Against Cancer’ raises money for local survivors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation is holding its eighth annual “Campout Against Cancer” at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village in Southwest Bakersfield.

The race was the opening event of the much larger campout. People of all ages ran, strode, and walked 1-mile and 5-kilometer courses. Cancer survivors even joined in on the fun.

“We help cancer patients that are in need of financial help,” Sheryl Gallion the committee chair for “Campout Against Cancer” said. “We’ve been doing this for the last eight years. We’ve helped over 750 people here in Kern County.”

The event has booths for food, raffles, and cancer support organizations. There is a section of the park dedicated to the cancer survivors. Many of the runners at the event say they knew someone in their life battle against cancer.

“It’s our first year out here. Just came out here to support,” Chevelle Madrigal a mother and attendee said. “My best friend recently passed away from cancer, so we decided that we wanted to come out and support.”

While the event has many things for adults it also has fun amusement activities for kids across the park.

The children even got a chance to run in their own race. The winner got a family four pack to Universal Studios Hollywood.

The organizers say the goal for this year’s event is to reach $500,000 to support those battling cancer in Kern County.

“Tomorrow we’ve got more games, we’ve got more music and rides for the kids,” Gallion said. “It’s $10 for the kids to come out and do all the rides they want for the next two days and then tomorrow night after Campout is over we have the ‘Voices Against Cancer.'”

Over the past seven years, more than $3 million has been donated to help those battling cancer in Kern County.

Now on this eighth year check back here on KGET.com for the updated number.