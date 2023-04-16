BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s eighth annual Mac and Cheese festival took place at Stramler Park Saturday and was the cheesiest event yet.

The festival bred a wide variety of mac and cheese dishes as well as beer, wine, and other drinks from more than 20 wineries and breweries.

The event also saw six winners emerge with different awards:

Spicy award: Countryside Market Chile Verde mac and cheese

Cheesiest creation: La Carne Meat Market Chile Verde mac and cheese.

Most creative creation: Tie between Jerry’s Pizza Hawaiian mac and cheese and Butcher Block Jalapeno cheddar mac and cheese stuffed sausage.

All-time best: Tie between Nov’s soul spot brisket mac and cheese and Fresco Meat market Beer mac and cheese with shrimp