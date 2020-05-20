89-year-old woman recovering after being punched in East Bakersfield complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – At 89-years-old Minnie Tacker has fought her fair share of battles. She’s survived cancer twice and is fighting to recover from a third-round.

Still, the last thing she expected was to get punched and knocked down to the floor in her own home​.

“He had his fist and put it up to my face like this,” said Tacker.​

It happened in bright daylight, around 3 p.m. Sunday at Eucalyptus Village Apartments in North Bakersfield. ​

“I had just taken my little dog for a walk,” said Tacker. “She ate something that made her sick, so I went back out there to see if I could find what she ate. I came back in and that’s when he hit me.”​

Tacker says the man was sitting inside the apartment building when she came in.

She didn’t pay much attention to him, as she says it’s not uncommon to see transients use the building for shelter or to charge their phone.

While we were there we saw transients hanging out in the parking lot, at Pioneer Park across the street and throughout the neighborhood’s streets.​

“I just kept on walking and he jumped up and hit me. All I remember are white pants and his hand hit me in the face,” said Tacker.​

He knocked her down.

“He was a strong man, he hit me hard,” said Tacker

This as Tacker was still recovering from reconstructive surgery on her face due to her melanoma. ​

“When I got here, there was an ambulance at the back door and a fire truck out here,” said Sandra Mccombs, granddaughter. “I go ‘is she okay?’ and the fireman says ‘she has been assaulted.’​”

Her attacker got away and as far as video evidence there is none. ​Mccombs says the property manager informed her the attack was not recorded because they don’t have a DVR.​ But they did provide her with a description: 5’7 light complexion Hispanic man wore a shaved head with a tattoo on the right side of his head and tattoos above his eyebrows.

“Why has it not been replaced [the DVR], or the coded entry.” said Mccombs “How come they can just walk in? Who says they’re not going to wait again for something like that to happen.” ​

We tried calling Eucalyptus Village multiple times to ask about security but did not hear back. ​

For now, great-grandma Tacker’s family says they won’t be leaving her alone anytime soon. ​

The Kern county sheriff’s office is investigating the attack.

​Minnie Tacker’s nose was broken during the assault.

The family has set up a GoFundMe link to help with medical expenses. ​