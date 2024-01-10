BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new report by the American Civil Liberties Union argues police agencies use canines to inflict “unnecessary, disproportionate harm” on people of color who commit minor crimes, including in Bakersfield.

The first-of-its-kind report examines what it calls “outdated and dangerous” police practices of using dogs to bite and maim members of the public.

In 2020, 89% of police dog attacks resulting in severe injuries in Bakersfield were against a Black or Latino individual, according to the report. This comes even though Black and Latino residents only making up 59% of the city’s population.

Assembly Bill 742, which was introduced in Sacramento last year, would create statewide standards restricting the use of police canines.