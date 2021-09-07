84 Lumber looking to hire for multiple positions in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A heads up for those looking for work in the lumber industry, including those considering a change in careers.

84 Lumber is looking to fill multiple positions in Bakersfield. It’s holding a hiring event Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Homewood Suites by Hilton, on Mill Rock Way.

The company is looking for manager trainees — an on-the-job training program starting at $43,000 a year — and warehouse and forklift associates, which start at $15 an hour.

No prior experience is needed for warehouse and forklift associate applicants.

Candidates are asked to pre-register for the event.