80th Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony takes place in Bakersfield

The US flag flies at half-staff at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7 to honor the victims of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on this day in 1941. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor; the day Imperial Japan launched a surprise attack the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor, killing more than 2,400 people and damaging or destroying much of the U.S. Naval fleet.

Kern County’s National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony will take place at the Historic Union Cemetery at 9:50 a.m.

It is a public ceremony and will take place on the corner of King Street and Potomac Street.

The state’s leaders release statements commemorating today’s anniversary.

Representative Kevin McCarthy said the World War II veterans who fought against the Japanese Navy during Pearl Harbor demonstrated “valor, heroism, and selfless sacrifice” that “are the defining element of our armed forces.”

“Today, by saying ‘Remember Pearl Harbor,’ we mourn the 2,403 Americans who were killed, salute the courage of those who fought through the attack, and memorialize every member of the Greatest Generation who fought for our freedoms. Furthermore, we look to this anniversary as a moment to recommit to the policies of deterrence, which we know are essential for peace,” McCarthy said.

Governor Gavin Newsom also signed a proclamation Monday declaring that flags at all government buildings should be flown at half staff Tuesday in remembrance of the anniversary.

“As we mourn the lives of those we lost on that fateful dat, we remember those who defended Pearl Harbor—and those who answered the call to serve our country in battlefields across the world,” the proclamation stated. “On the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor, let us reflect on the meaning of sacrifice and heroism and pay solemn tribute to the American heroes who gave their lives that day.”