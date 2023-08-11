BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An elderly woman has gone missing in Rosedale on Friday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Thelma Womble, 80, was reported missing by deputies just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. Womble was last seen in the Rosedale area near Nord and Buckboard Ave., says KCSO. Womble was recently seen wearing a pink shirt that had ‘Hawaii’ imprinted on the front. She was also wearing white shorts and black shoes.

Womble weighs about 125 pounds and is about 5-feet, 4-inches tall. Womble has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Womble’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.