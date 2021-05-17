8 people displaced, dog killed in Buttonwillow apartment fire

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A fire that tore through a building Sunday killed a dog and displaced eight people from their apartments, firefighters said.

The fire erupted around 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Front Street, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Heavy flames shot from the building and started to ignite a vehicle and an adjacent building. Firefighters knocked down the blaze, halting its spread.

The apartments’ occupants escaped without injury, firefighters said. Two SAVE cards from the California Fire Foundation were issued to help the displaced families, and the Red Cross was assisting them.

Cause had not been determined.