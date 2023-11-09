BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in an early morning house fire in Rosamond Nov. 2, according to Kern County Fire Department.

Initially, KCFD crews responded to a report of a medical emergency at a home located in the 1100 block of Wrightwood Court at 5:20 a.m. Fire crews soon learned the report was actually a structure fire. At the scene, no visible signs of smoke or fire were visible from the street.

After checking the home’s perimeter officials spotted smoke coming from an attic vent. Firefighters forced entry through the front door and saw smoke had filled the entire home. The two-person rescue team entered the home and used thermal imaging cameras to search for victims.

The team found a victim lying on the floor under a doorway. Retracing their steps, firefighters carried the victim, later identified as Ronald Charles Bailey, 79, of Rosamond, outside of the home and was immediately loaded and transported to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster where he was pronounced deceased.

Additional fire crews arrived on the scene and searched the home once again, but did not find any additional victims and fully extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental by KCFD officials. No other injuries were reported.