77th annual Mac and Cheese Festival tickets on sale now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pre-sale tickets for the 77th annual Mac and Cheese Festival are now on sale.

The festival will feature mac and cheese samples from more than 30 local vendors and include a new category this year. Chefs will now be able to compete for the title of “The Golden Grilled Cheese” to decide who serves the best grilled cheese in town. There will also be a wide variety of beer, wine and spiked seltzers.

Festival attendees can also enjoy music, games and a variety of photo booths.

The Mac and Cheese Festival will take place Saturday, April 18 at the CSU Bakersfield soccer fields.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $50 through March 31. You can purchase tickets at this link.