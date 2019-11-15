76 years after he was killed in action, World War II veteran’s remains arrive in Bakersfield with military escort

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The remains of a local World War II hero returned home Thursday, 76 years after he was killed in the Pacific theater.

A military escort joined the casket of Marine Corps Private First Class Joseph Robert Livermore for the final leg of the ride home.

Livermore was an East High graduate killed during the Battle of Tarawa in 1943.

The battle lasted three days, but more than 1,000 Marines died and nearly 700 sailors drowned when an escort carrier sank.

Livermore’s remains were found in a mass grave and identified in July.

The flag-draped casket carrying Livermore arrived at LAX early Thursday morning. From there, a motorcade lead by the California Highway Patrol lead the remains to Frazier Park, where the Patriot Guard Riders joined the procession.

The Kern County Fire Department honored Livermore with a flag salute on an overpass of Hwy 99 in Tejon, and veterans paid tribute Livermore with a salute on the White Lane overpass.

The motorcade entered Bakersfield through Rosedale Highway, south on Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue. It passed by Livermore’s home on Columbus Avenue and his alma matter, East High School on Mount Vernon Avenue.

The procession ended at Union Cemetery where Livermore will be buried Friday, next to his mother.