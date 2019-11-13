75 people sworn in as citizens at naturalization ceremony hosted at CSUB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield hosted a naturalization ceremony for the first time on Tuesday where 75 people became U.S. citizens, including two CSUB faculty members.

The ceremony was held in the university’s Dore Theatre.

Telemundo’s Norma Gaspar delivered the keynote address at the ceremony and awarded certificates with CSUB President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny and Immigration Services Officer Marshall Lancaster.

The two CSUB faculty members who were sworn in as citizens included sociology professor Dr. Alem Kebede and economics professor Dr. Aaron Hegde.

The ceremony is the culmination of a lengthy and rigorous process of interviews, exams and paperwork. Officials say the process takes a minimum of five years, but can take some people decades.

Ishael Cardenas, a newly sworn in citizen from Peru tells 17 News that upon arrival to the U.S. he set goals for himself and wanted to make something of his future, so he set out to become a citizen.

“All the doors in the United States open for you, you can apply for a new job, you can apply for something new so you can express yourself,” Cardenas said.