BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are currently battling a 75-acre grass fire off South Granite Road north of Bakersfield.

The fire known as the Peak Complex is burning along South Granite Road between Amberhill Lane and Dry Creek Road, Kern County Fire said.

Kern, CAL Fire, and Bureau of Land Management fire crews were called to the area at around 5:15 p.m.

CHP has closed roads in the area.

We will update this story as we learn more information.