BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Local code enforcement officers will now be able to move more swiftly and efficiently to eradicate some of the illegal homeless encampments that have long plagued Kern County.

County supervisors voted Tuesday to eliminate the 72-hour notice requirement of the now-superseded illegal camping ordinance. As long as supervisors designate a given area a “special enforcement zone,” code enforcement officers may now dismantle illegal camps.

The old policy of first posting a 72-hour warning, then returning to the site three days later to actually remove the illegal encampments was redundant and a waste of time, resources and money, according to Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores.

“This would give us an expedited measure to tackle that encampment quicker,” Flores said. “Why should it take 72 hours when you’re breaking the law? Why should we have to wait for that?”

Flores said the first of these special enforcement zones will be in Oildale, near the Tiny Homes housing project now under development on East Roberts Lane. The Rasmussen Senior Center, adjacent neighborhoods and nearby schools will all fall within that zone.

Flores said he would like the Supervisors to next consider a special enforcement zone on East Niles near Horace Mann School.