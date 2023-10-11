BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A spirit rally and special guest speakers were on display to honor 70 years of education at a McFarland institution the first week of October.

The Browning Road School, now known as the Browning Road STEAM Academy, was originally built in 1953 in a response to overcrowded classrooms in the area. After time, the facility was upgraded with cutting-edge technology; 3D printers for instance.

Former McFarland Unified School District President Jim Beltran, alongside David Couch, were featured guest speakers at the event.

“It was such a pleasure to be part of this anniversary celebration,” Beltran said. “The students and staff at Browning Road can be very proud to be Cougar Cubs.”

David Couch, Fourth District Kern County Supervisor, received a plaque created by one of the school’s prized possessions — a laser-cutter.