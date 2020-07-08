Coronavirus
70 employees tested positive for COVID-19 at Tehachapi prison in past two weeks: CDCR

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Seventy inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the California Correctional Institution in the past two weeks, bringing the total amount of staffers who have contracted the virus to 83, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says.

Nine have returned to work, CDCR says.

Additionally, 32 inmates tested positive in the past two weeks, bring the total of positive inmates to 134, according to CDCR. Five inmates have been released while actively positive.

