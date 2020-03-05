7-year-old girl among 6 shot at family gathering mass-shooting in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) —A man has died and five others were wounded when a shooter opened fire at family gathering in Tulare Wednesday night, according to Tulare Police.

The Tulare Police Department received reports of shots fired at a home on West Tulare Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

They say family and friends were gathered for a celebration of life for a family member who had just been laid to rest. That’s when they say a man ran up to the crowd and opened fire.

Six people were wounded, including a 7-year-old girl, who was shot several times. A 23-year-old man died at the hospital.

The girl was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera and Police say she was stable as of Thursday morning. The other victims are also said to be stable.

Tulare police say the shooter ran off on foot and that his motive is unclear at this time. Officers don’t currently have a good description of the shooter.