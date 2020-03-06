7-Eleven in southeast Bakersfield closed by county after live mouse, droppings found

A 7-Eleven store in southeast Bakersfield was closed today due to health code violations, according to county officials.

The Kern County Public Works Department said an inspector found a live mouse underneath a freezer located behind the cash register area as well as mouse droppings and rubbish in the area at the store located at 1701 Pacheco Road.

In addition, no soap was found at the hand-washing sink next to a small oven. Nacho cheese and chili in a dispenser were also being held at improper temperatures, according to the department.

The county found that the store had no hot water available in one of the sinks but said that it was quickly corrected.

The store received a 60 percent rating, according to the KCPH website.