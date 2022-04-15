BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center reported some “bunnies” looking for a forever home in time for Easter, in a social media post.

Rok (A116256): 6-year-old male German Shepherd

Minnie (A128001): 1-year-old female German Shepherd mix

Zoe (A129472): 1-year-old female Pit Bull

Greg (A129400): 1-year-old male German Shepherd/Husky mix

Kai (A129139): 2-year-old neutered Husky

Jetta (A129280): 1-year-old female German Shepherd

Cooper (A129457): 10-month-old neutered Lab mix

It shared pictures of 7 dogs who it said have been in the Center’s care for more than 50 days with some as much as 70 days.

The post said that amount of time impacts some of the dogs.

“It is unfair to these dogs to be in confined in tight quarters, with little attention and affection. These dogs deserve a chance to be a dog!” the post read.

The Center urges people to consider opening up their homes to fostering or adopting.