BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 6th Annual Streets of Bakersfield Cruzin Shine Car Show is scheduled to be hosted in downtown Bakersfield from Oct. 5 to 7.

Event organizers say all the proceeds from the event will benefit the California Highway Patrolman Widows and Orphans Trust Fund. The charity assists families of CHP officers in the event they die on the line of duty.

The event is free for spectators and $75 per show vehicle, according to event organizers. The event will take place downtown on Chester Avenue between Truxtun Avenue and 22nd Street.

If you have a question regarding vehicle registration email info@Cruizin4Charity.com. If you would like to volunteer for the event you must be 16 years old or accompanied by an adult and register at WWW.CRUIZIN4CHARITY.COM.