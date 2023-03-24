BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 2,000 runners from all over the nation and Canada are set to run in the Bakersfield Marathon Saturday, March 26, according to organizers.

Several roads in Bakersfield along the race route will be closed for runner safety, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Public bus transportation may be impacted. If you plan on using a bus Sunday before 3 p.m., click here to see if your route is impacted.

The marathon is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and runners will be starting the race at the Kern County Museum, according to organizers. Closed streets will start to open as the last runners run through intersections.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.: California, Chester and Oleander avenues, Chester Lane, Westwind Drive and 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd 23rd, 24th, 30th, A, C, Dracena, Elm, F, H, Oak and Palm streets.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Acacia and Union avenues, Alta Vista, El Cerrito, Manor, Monte Vista and Panorama drives, River Blvd. and West Columbus Street.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Alfred Harrell Highway, Mount Vernon, Radcliff, Wenatchee and Church avenues, Panorama and Harmony drives, Amherst, Eton and Haley streets.

The Kern River Parkway bike path will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon.

Here is a map of the route provided by city officials:

If you are looking to volunteer, marathon officials are still in need of volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to guide runners through each mile, break down the festival at the Kern County Museum and for the welcome crew to welcome runners at the finish line.

For more information and to sign up to volunteer, click here.

