661 Prodigy Car Club held a free appreciation lunch for local firefighters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 661 Prodigy Car Club wanted to do something to show how much they appreciate their local firefighters. The organization held an appreciation lunch on Sunday Nov. 15 at Beach Park.

Firefighters stopped by on their time off to enjoy free pizza and take some pictures.

Jose Maldonado, Founder of 661 Prodigy, said firefighters are often overlooked when communities thank first responders.

“Our club decided to do something special for them. Feed them, show love and support. Having kids take pictures with them, showing them how cool their job can be… They’re kind of left out as well and we want to bring them to the light and that’s what we’re here doing today,” said Maldonado.