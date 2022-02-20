65th Annual Whiskey Flat Days return to Kernville

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With COVID restrictions relaxing across the country local festivities are beginning to return.

That includes Kernville’s Whiskey Flat Days, a weekend celebration leading up to President’s Day.



Whiskey Flat Days return to Kernville with its theme of old-fashioned California for its annual celebration.

It’s the 65th annual Whiskey Flat Days in Kernville, a small town just 50 miles East of Bakersfield near Lake Isabella.

Hundreds of people flooded the streets of Kernville in search of food, fun and amusement. It wasn’t too hard to find that here.

“Previous years it’s been cold. Usually February it gets pretty cold out here but the turnout is going to be very good today because of the weather so we’re expecting a lot of people to come out here to Kernville and enjoy Whiskey Flats,” Richard Wolfe the commander of the Sons of the American Legion Chapter 711 said.

The day had a perfect temperature. Families bustled around the town with their kids and pets. Now the food was a major attraction for a lot of people.

“We’ve tried jumbo hot dogs, jumbo hot dogs, hamburgers, the kettle corn, snow cones, and strawberry lemonade,” Anna Vazquez a festival goer said.

The festival animals, old fashioned western clothes and live western music added to the thrill and fun of the festival. Some festival goers with their own message for people at home.

“Get up off their chairs and come out here and enjoy themselves and enjoy the scenery,” Vazquez said.