653 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported by Kern Public Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health on Thursday reported 653 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

Those figures bring the county’s totals to 68,969 cases and 512 deaths. Public health officials say 20,457 residents have recovered and 13,149 are presumed recovered. There were 34,535 people isolating at home.

A total of 270,548 tests have come back negative, and 1,307 tests are pending, according to officials. There have been 42,429 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, 8,192 cases in people 17 and under, 12,325 cases for those 50 to 64 years old and 5,979 cases among those 65 and older.

The department has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.