62-year-old ‘doctor to the stars’ joins Army Reserve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the Army’s oldest recruits got his stripes Wednesday. Dr. Ian Armstrong was inducted into the U.S. Army Reserve at the age of 62.

Armstrong, who was born and raised in Bakersfield, is a former Hollywood celebrity neurosurgeon and is known as a “doctor to the stars.”

The Army says he’s passed all the medical and physical testing necessary for deployment. Armstrong says it was a rigorous two and a half year process to be approved for the Army Reserve. Now, he looks forward to serving his country.

“I know there’s very few neurosurgeons in the military. Joining the military being a part of that and serving these young men is a privilege,” he said.

Armstrong says he has a rich military history from both sides of his family. He will continue his private practice in Bakersfield between assignments with the Army Reserve.