600 residentes de Kern podrían verse afectados por apagón esta noche

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) -- Human remains found last month in a remote area of eastern Kern County have been identified as a man who went missing three years ago, California City police said.

Phillip "Pete" Hammond of California City was reported missing in July 2017 under suspicious circumstances, police said. A homicide investigation remains open and there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.