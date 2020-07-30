600 inmates to be released from Kern state prisons

The California Department of Corrections has been releasing hundreds of inmates across the state due to COVID-19 risks, and local law enforcement is bracing for a rise in crime.

Over the next few weeks, about 600 inmates are set to be permanently released from Kern state prisons. 180 of them are set to stay in Kern County. Their crimes include residential burglary, vehicular manslaughter, drug and firearm charges.

This controversial decision has posed the question: is this a get-out-of-jail free card for dangerous criminals, or is this a necessary pandemic protection for fellow human beings?

“Inmates that are in prison really are the worst of the worst. We aren’t talking about first-time offenders. We’re not even talking about second-time offenders,” said Kern Assistant District Attorney, Joe Kinzel. “We know that without proper punishment, we’re going to see increases in crime, which we are already seeing throughout our county. We’ve seen violent crime increasing. We’ve certainly seen auto thefts increasing.”

The Corrections Department also announced everyone in its custody will have their sentence shortened by three months. This includes 108,000 people, only excluding those with serious rule violations.

“As long as they didn’t murder anyone, beat anyone, rape anyone, or light the building on fire, they were given 12 weeks of custody credits,” Kinzel explained. “If they committed more minor violations, they still would qualify.”

So far, the CDCR has reported 32 COVID-related deaths statewide, though none from Kern facilities. There have been 624 total cases in local state prisons with a recent surge at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. The department hopes by releasing some inmates, social distancing will be possible for those who stay in prison.

Coronavirus has been proven to disproportionately affect people of color, and prisons are often disproportionately made up of people of color.

As of May 31st this year, out of 15,666 inmates in Kern state prisons, about 27 percent are Black. Yet, Black people only make up 6.3 percent of Kern County’s population.

According to a recent study by Johns Hopkins and UCLA, prisoners are also five and a half times more likely to get COVID and three times as likely to die from it. So, for inmates at greater risk for the virus and death, does this punishment fit the crime?

“What I am afraid of is the safety of the community,” Kinzel said, worried about recidivism.

However, there are organizations in Kern County, like the Garden Pathways nonprofit, that help newly released inmates reintegrate into society so they don’t re-offend.

“We’re not worried about the influx of individuals coming into our community because it’s not something new,” said Juan Avila with Garden Pathways. “We have experienced recidivism rates of under ten percent. I can definitely say we have a strong partnership with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in making sure that we have a great system in place to help individuals that are coming back into the community.”

The organization’s tactic is to point newly released inmates to jobs and education.

“We have communities like Oildale, we have communities like Taft, we have communities like Lake Isabella that struggle with generational cycles of poverty,” Avila said. “I think all of us working together can prevent them from going back into incarceration.”

The CDCR has not specified how exactly these inmates will be released in Kern County or specifically which part. Everyone released will be tested for COVID within seven days of being out, and all will be monitored by the Kern probation or parole departments.